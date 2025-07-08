First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 51 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIT. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 92,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 44.5% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 23,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 26.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 154,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,874,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $244.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.24. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.21 and a twelve month high of $282.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Applied Industrial Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

