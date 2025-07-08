First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 583.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Glaukos from $176.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Glaukos from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Glaukos Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE GKOS opened at $101.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.00 and a 200-day moving average of $115.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 0.82. Glaukos Corporation has a 1-year low of $77.10 and a 1-year high of $163.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $106.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

