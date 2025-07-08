First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,823,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,298,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,984 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 75,379.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,517,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,131 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $147,695,000. Finally, Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $99,969,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Trading set a $75.00 price target on Global Payments in a report on Friday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.91.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.35. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

