First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,600. The trade was a 32.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $6,937,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,007 shares of company stock valued at $23,649,959. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.4%

IRM stock opened at $100.24 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 244.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.24 and a 200 day moving average of $95.95.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 765.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

