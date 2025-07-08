Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,465,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 419,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,913,000 after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor Stock Down 2.0%

FTDR stock opened at $58.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Frontdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 121.05%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FTDR

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.