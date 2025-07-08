Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.46.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GENI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 1.86. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $143.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 4.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 2.9% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

