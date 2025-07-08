GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $35,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $178.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.11 and a 1-year high of $216.00.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.08). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 211.09% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.81, for a total transaction of $1,246,442.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 431,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,500,807.15. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total transaction of $6,785,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,250 shares in the company, valued at $13,978,387.50. The trade was a 32.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,757 shares of company stock worth $12,246,080. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

