Gold Stocks To Follow Now – July 5th

Robinhood Markets, Cadence Design Systems, CocaCola, Freeport-McMoRan, Newmont, Rio Tinto, and Vale are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies primarily engaged in the exploration, mining, processing or sale of gold. Because these companies’ revenues and profits depend heavily on the market price of gold, their stock prices often move in tandem with gold’s spot price. Investors use gold stocks both to gain exposure to gold’s upside potential and to benefit from any dividends paid by established mining firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.13. 56,373,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,450,983. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $100.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.34.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $17.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $328.49. 2,274,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $330.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.91.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.19. 9,440,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,160,583. The firm has a market cap of $306.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. CocaCola has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

FCX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,607,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,458,384. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $52.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NEM stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,387,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,602,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Newmont has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $60.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.33.

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of RIO traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.94. 4,409,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,775. The company has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $60.05. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

NYSE:VALE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. 23,864,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,557,208. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. Vale has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

