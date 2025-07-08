Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCCO. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1,065.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 67,534 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $83.50 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $104.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Southern Copper Corporation has a 52 week low of $74.11 and a 52 week high of $118.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average is $93.26. The company has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 61.27%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

