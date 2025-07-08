Head to Head Survey: Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) and Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC)

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) and Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.2% of Ameresco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Diversified Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Ameresco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ameresco has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Energy has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameresco 1 3 3 0 2.29 Diversified Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ameresco and Diversified Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Ameresco currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.52%. Diversified Energy has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 44.70%. Given Diversified Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diversified Energy is more favorable than Ameresco.

Profitability

This table compares Ameresco and Diversified Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameresco 2.97% 6.32% 1.55% Diversified Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ameresco and Diversified Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameresco $1.82 billion 0.46 $56.76 million $1.02 15.76 Diversified Energy $794.84 million 0.87 -$88.27 million N/A N/A

Ameresco has higher revenue and earnings than Diversified Energy.

Summary

Ameresco beats Diversified Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc., a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations. It designs, develops, engineers, and installs projects that reduce the energy, as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) costs of its customers' facilities; and projects primarily include various measures customized for the facility and designed to enhance the efficiency of building systems, such as heating, ventilation, cooling, and lighting systems. In addition, the company offers renewable energy solutions and services, such as the construction of small-scale plants that the company owns or develops for customers that produce electricity, gas, heat, or cooling from renewable sources of energy and O&M services; and electricity, processed renewable gas fuel, and heat or cooling produced from renewable sources of energy. Further, the company sells photovoltaic (PV) solar energy products and systems, as well as provides consulting, and enterprise energy management services; and operates wind farms. It serves the federal, state, local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, airports, public housing authorities and public universities, municipal utilities, and commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated 185 small-scale renewable energy plants and solar PV installations. Ameresco, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About Diversified Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates. Its assets consist of natural gas wells and gathering systems located in the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Diversified Gas & Oil PLC and changed its name to Diversified Energy Company PLC in May 2021. Diversified Energy Company PLC was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

