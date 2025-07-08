Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ingersoll Rand worth $36,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,591,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,673,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,317,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,472,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,223 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7,137.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,307,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,046,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,305 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,277,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,593,000 after acquiring an additional 679,856 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $293,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,407.08. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $3,209,690.71. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 193,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.70.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $86.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.38. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

