Insurance Stocks To Watch Today – July 6th

Get alerts:

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Centene, Wells Fargo & Company, SoFi Technologies, and Elevance Health are the seven Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that underwrite and sell insurance policies—such as life, health, property and casualty coverage—and generate revenue by collecting premiums. These firms invest the premiums (the “float”) and pay out claims, offering investors exposure to a mix of risk management, fee income and potential dividend returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.56. 58,042,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,923,382. Tesla has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 172.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.69. 6,161,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,560,015. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $280.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $484.83. 3,443,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,553. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $406.11 and a 12-month high of $542.07. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $501.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Centene (CNC)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.28. 33,741,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,457,554. Centene has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNC

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,237,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,377,113. The company has a market cap of $271.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average of $73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $83.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

SOFI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 44,667,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,372,471. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $18.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

Elevance Health (ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

ELV stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $348.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,006,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $347.21 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.41. The stock has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELV

Recommended Stories