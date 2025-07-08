IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of IQVIA worth $34,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 66.1% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in IQVIA by 22.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $162.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $252.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IQVIA from $195.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $188.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

