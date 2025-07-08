iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

STIP opened at $102.51 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.28 and a 12-month high of $103.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.14.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

