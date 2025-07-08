KBC Group NV Purchases 235 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 37.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director Denny Marie Post sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,745.40. The trade was a 55.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNL

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.