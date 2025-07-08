Keybank National Association OH Has $505 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,265,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 93,788 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $505,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.95.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $176.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.67. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total transaction of $5,553,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,620,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,712,890.52. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

