Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $50,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,161,171,000 after buying an additional 876,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after buying an additional 4,515,147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after buying an additional 23,465,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,223,000 after buying an additional 1,914,049 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup set a $275.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $291.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $296.40. The firm has a market cap of $811.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

