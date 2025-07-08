Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 972.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $215.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.13.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $139.74 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.80 and a 12-month high of $219.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.56.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $88.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

