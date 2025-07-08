L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,992,000 after acquiring an additional 522,861 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18,295.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,424,000 after acquiring an additional 510,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,281,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,534,000 after acquiring an additional 401,168 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,898,000 after acquiring an additional 311,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 740,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,691,000 after acquiring an additional 289,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $256.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.58. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $8,214,997.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,572 shares in the company, valued at $36,171,730.56. This trade represents a 18.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

