Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.16. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Lantheus had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $372.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $2,002,650.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 318,650 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,879.50. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,228,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,925,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $4,529,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 88,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

