Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 269 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,176 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.2% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $129,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $718.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $747.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $662.26 and a 200 day moving average of $631.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $383,081.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,818,837.41. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.00, for a total value of $382,503.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,360,362. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,756 shares of company stock valued at $104,720,878 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $676.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.29.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

