Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $32,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,636,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $826,562,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,344,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,015,000 after acquiring an additional 708,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,421,000 after acquiring an additional 52,050 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,656,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,641,000 after acquiring an additional 40,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $150.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.57 and a 200-day moving average of $156.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.51 and a 1-year high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total transaction of $28,865.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,552.20. This trade represents a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

