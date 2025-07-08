Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPLX. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $54.87.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.9565 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 88.22%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

