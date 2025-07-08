Music Stocks To Watch Today – July 6th

Get alerts:

Apple, Amazon.com, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks—also known as stock music or production music—are libraries of pre-recorded tracks and sound effects offered under royalty-free or rights-managed licenses for use in film, television, advertising, video games and other media. Instead of commissioning an original score, content creators can browse these catalogs and pay a one-time fee or subscription to legally incorporate music that fits their project’s mood and tone. This turnkey solution speeds production and reduces costs while still providing a wide variety of musical styles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,955,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,594,994. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Apple has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,632,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,031,611. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,847,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,992,757. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $72.95 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The stock has a market cap of $259.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22.

