Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 167 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,634,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,289,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,417,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $503,009,000 after purchasing an additional 84,635 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,977,000 after purchasing an additional 107,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 592,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,550. This represents a 34.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total value of $202,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,376.24. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $2,726,412. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.00.

View Our Latest Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE CW opened at $491.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12 month low of $258.85 and a 12 month high of $493.95.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.54%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.