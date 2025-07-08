Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 169 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get AECOM alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 37.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 148.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Stock Down 0.3%

ACM stock opened at $115.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.29. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.56.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AECOM

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.