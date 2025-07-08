Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 212 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,453.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 423,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 12,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $338.67 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.65.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $345.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total value of $94,309.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,950.68. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $179,796.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,726.41. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,388 shares of company stock worth $2,307,487. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.