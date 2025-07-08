Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $907,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after buying an additional 50,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRO stock opened at $107.74 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.92 and a twelve month high of $125.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.33.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on BRO. Barclays reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Edward Jones began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

