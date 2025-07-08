Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,081,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $53,304,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 124,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDY. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.43.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

TDY opened at $514.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $381.39 and a 52 week high of $522.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.34.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.