Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 240 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,026 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 49.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $206.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.24.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 38.06%. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert W. Eddy bought 1,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.31 per share, with a total value of $251,465.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,558.08. The trade was a 39.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $662,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,855. This trade represents a 15.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,563 shares of company stock worth $9,462,628 over the last three months. 32.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

