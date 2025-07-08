Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.70. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

