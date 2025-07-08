Mutual Advisors LLC Has $23.29 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $23,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 170,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 76,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,616,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,709,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,001,044,000 after buying an additional 1,229,350 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 368,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $215,760,000 after buying an additional 73,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $383,081.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,837.41. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.00, for a total transaction of $382,503.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $20,360,362. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,756 shares of company stock valued at $104,720,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on META shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $808.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $664.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.1%

META stock opened at $718.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $662.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $631.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.65 and a 12 month high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.19%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.