Mutual Advisors LLC Has $451,000 Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,361,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $502,239,000 after acquiring an additional 29,799 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,194,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $440,476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,148,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $394,244,000 after acquiring an additional 49,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $418,617,000 after acquiring an additional 34,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 692.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,527,000 after acquiring an additional 538,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.67.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $397.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $311.41 and a twelve month high of $481.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $382.48 and its 200-day moving average is $366.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

