Mutual Advisors LLC Has $499,000 Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 345.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $4,935,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $11,799,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $146.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.11 and its 200-day moving average is $142.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.76. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.43 and a 52-week high of $161.75.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

