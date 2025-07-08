Mutual Advisors LLC Has $600,000 Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,373,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,989,000 after purchasing an additional 91,192 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,583,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,837,000 after purchasing an additional 119,593 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,418,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,405,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,453,000 after purchasing an additional 31,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,125,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 55,054 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. B. Riley started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 134.74%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.