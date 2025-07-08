Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $828,265,000 after buying an additional 1,637,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after buying an additional 73,368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,180,000 after buying an additional 916,898 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,268,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $342,300,000 after buying an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $153,579.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,127.84. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.8%

DGX opened at $173.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $136.99 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.13.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

