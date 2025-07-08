Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $5,348,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $19,077,243.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,970 shares of company stock valued at $47,755,193 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSX opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $107.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

