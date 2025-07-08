Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000.

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BITU opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42.

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF Profile

The ProShares UltraBitcoin ETF (BITU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Bitcoin index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of an index that measures the price of Bitcoin. The fund uses swaps to provide leveraged exposure to Bitcoin. BITU was launched on Apr 2, 2024 and is issued by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.