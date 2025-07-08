Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,093.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

