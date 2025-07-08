Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 3,361 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7391 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 5.99%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BTI shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About British American Tobacco



British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

