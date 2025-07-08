Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 474 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of STERIS by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $9,895,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,945.60. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $3,208,026.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,909.76. This represents a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS Stock Performance

STERIS stock opened at $233.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.51. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $200.98 and a twelve month high of $252.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.92.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STE. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.83.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

