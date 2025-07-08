Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 79,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of RACE stock opened at $486.10 on Tuesday. Ferrari N.V. has a 12-month low of $391.54 and a 12-month high of $509.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $479.12 and its 200 day moving average is $456.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RACE. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.25.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

