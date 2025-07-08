Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 39,053 Shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,053 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the first quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, American Trust lifted its stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBLU stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99. EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $278.15 million, a P/E ratio of -41.82 and a beta of -0.94.

The Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide total return through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks selected through a model-driven statistical approach with narrow ESG overlay. BBLU was launched on Jul 31, 1997 and is managed by Bridgeway.

