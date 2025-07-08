Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $606,000 Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valaris by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,454,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,532,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP raised its position in shares of Valaris by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 2,618,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,850,000 after buying an additional 665,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valaris by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,771,000 after buying an additional 821,304 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Valaris by 49.7% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,131,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,455,000 after buying an additional 375,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Valaris by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 818,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after buying an additional 88,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

VAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Valaris from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valaris from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

VAL stock opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.43.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.63). Valaris had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

