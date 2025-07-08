National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 444.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 279.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. National Bankshares set a $33.00 price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

NYSE:NSA opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $188.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 386.44%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

