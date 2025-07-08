Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) versus BioNxt Solutions (OTCMKTS:BNXTF) Financial Comparison

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and BioNxt Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Alternatives International $113.80 million 0.18 -$7.22 million ($1.39) -2.39 BioNxt Solutions $20,000.00 2,396.23 -$3.80 million ($0.04) -10.35

BioNxt Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natural Alternatives International. BioNxt Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natural Alternatives International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

32.4% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Natural Alternatives International has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioNxt Solutions has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and BioNxt Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Alternatives International -6.56% -10.34% -5.19% BioNxt Solutions -19,165.00% N/A -616.01%

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats BioNxt Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. The company also provides strategic partnering services, such as customized product formulation, clinical study design and support, manufacturing, marketing support, international regulatory and label law compliance, international product registration, packaging in multiple formats and labeling design, scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review, and international product registration assistance. In addition, it sells beta-alanine ingredient under the CarnoSyn and SR CarnoSyn names. The company manufactures products in various forms, including capsules, tablets, chewable wafers, and powders. Its private-label contract manufacturing customers include companies that market nutritional supplements through direct sales marketing channels, direct to consumer e-commerce channels, and retail stores. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About BioNxt Solutions

BioNxt Solutions Inc. engages in generation drug formulations and delivery system in Korea, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company provides drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications. It offers point-of-care diagnostic, including covid-19 PCR diagnostic kit, a covid rapid test; peri-implantitis Oral Biosensor, allows early detection of infection associated with dental implants; and H1N1 (Swine Flu) and H5N1 (Avian Flu) oral biosensors for early detection of highly pathogenic influenza a strains. In addition, the company offers psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, including depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder. Further, it provides analytical testing and consulting services. The company was formerly known as XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to BioNxt Solutions Inc. in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

