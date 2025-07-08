New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 1,078.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of LANC stock opened at $172.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.47. Lancaster Colony Corporation has a 52 week low of $156.14 and a 52 week high of $202.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.18.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $457.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.47 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Corporation will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LANC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Lancaster Colony from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

