New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,840 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,200,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,446,000 after buying an additional 1,122,839 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,692,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,160,000 after buying an additional 1,056,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,087,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,837,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,548 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,742,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,585,000 after purchasing an additional 767,818 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

PK stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.17 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 169.49%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

