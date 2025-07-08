NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. BNP Paribas boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3,320.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 9,916.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 4,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.89 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Equities analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Sidoti raised NV5 Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

