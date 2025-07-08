NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jen Hsun Huang Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $11,876,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,023,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,927,678.75. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $11,729,250.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $11,814,750.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.02, for a total value of $11,776,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.81, for a total value of $7,190,500.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $7,213,000.00.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $158.24 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $160.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.97.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 8.2% in the second quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in NVIDIA by 41.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 23,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the period. RF&L Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 38.8% in the second quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22.6% during the second quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 13,491 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $2,246,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

